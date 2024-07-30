Belgorod Governor Gladkov: Since the beginning of the SVO, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have damaged more than 30 thousand houses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have damaged tens of thousands of houses since the start of the special military operation. This was reported by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

“In just 2.5 years, more than 30 thousand houses and apartments were destroyed and damaged. To date, more than 24 thousand have been restored,” the governor said.

Over the past night, according to him, specialists restored 736 houses and apartments. The head of the border region thanked the specialists involved in the restoration of housing.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that since the beginning of the SVO, more than 1,100 residents of the Belgorod region have been injured. Another 200 people received injuries incompatible with life.