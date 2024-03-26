Jerônimo Rodrigues had a confirmed presence, but did not go to the mobilization in Salvador; Jaques Wagner declared that he did not go due to “family commitments”

Even though they were confirmed for the “pro-democracy” act of the left in Salvador held on Saturday (23.mar.2024), the government leader in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT), and the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), did not attend the event. Both are big names in the Workers' Party, especially in Bahia.

Jerônimo Rodrigues' advisor stated that the governor was not even in Salvador. He said that he delivered works in the city of Porto Seguro and in the districts of Arraial D'Ajuda and Trancoso. Therefore, he would not have arrived in the capital on time.

Jaques Wagner's team stated that “the senator had a family commitment that prevented him from being present at the event”.

In the event's publicity materials, Jaques and Jerônimo were some of the most mentioned names. On the Workers' Party website, for example, the subtitle of the call appeared:



Reproduction/PT (pt.org.br) – 25.mar.2024

In social media posts, separate artwork to publicize the presence of each of those confirmed was shared. Look:

The national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), attended. Salvador's mobilization was considered the flagship of the acts throughout Brazil. Only 1 of the State ministers was present: Luciana SantosScience and Technology.

Her team stated that her appearance was due to an event marking the 102nd anniversary of PC do B on the same day in the capital of Bahia – despite it already being confirmed in official PT calls. She is the licensed president of the acronym.

The event in Bahia was held in Largo do Pelourinho, in the historic center of Salvador. How the Power360 showed in this report, there were around 1,042 people present – ​​despite the massive publicity.

This digital newspaper took high-resolution photos, with a drone, and counted one by one those present at the busiest time (at 4:55 pm) and arrived at an estimated audience.

There were similar acts in several cities across Brazil and abroad, but the one in Salvador was supposed to be the one that would attract the largest audience. The expectation of the PT command was something close to 10,000 people. However, the support of the militants was modest – despite the PT governing Bahia for 17 years.

In the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had 70.73% of the valid votes in Salvador (compared to 29.27% ​​in Jair Bolsonarofrom PL).

Saturday's demonstrations began to be planned days after the February 25th event organized by Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The call was disseminated en masse on the PT's communication channels, such as Telegram and the party's official website. Gleisi also made calls on his social networks.

At Bolsonaro's event on Avenida Paulista, around 300,000 to 350,000 people were present, he estimated. Power360 based on aerial photos. Although the left wanted to respond to the Bolsonarists by putting their supporters on the streets, the demonstrations on Saturday (23 March) in Salvador and other cities had much smaller crowds.

See photos from the Salvador event:

UNDERSTAND THE ACTS OF THE LEFT

The left-wing demonstrations had diffuse agendas. They recalled the 60th anniversary of the military coup of March 31, 1964, called for no amnesty for those involved in the attacks on January 8, 2023 and demanded an end to the “genocide in Palestine”.

The acts were organized by the fronts Brazil Popular It is Fearless Peoplewith the support of entities such as CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), and parties such as PT, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaPC do B and Psol.

The left-wing acts were announced (read in the table below) in 15 states, in Brasília and in 2 countries (Spain and Portugal). The demonstration in Salvador (BA) was considered by the organizers to be the main one.

In São Paulo, the event took place in Largo de São Francisco, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo.

The act in Rio de Janeiro was canceled because of the rain.

WHO SUPPORTED THIS SATURDAY’S ACTS