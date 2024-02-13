Animals are of the Brazilian terrier breeds, known as fox paulistinha, and Belgian shepherd-malinois; draw will be on February 29th

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), will draw 6 dogs for residents of the State on February 29th. According to a publication this Tuesday (13.Feb.2024) in its Instagram profilethe donation was motivated after Caiado received many messages asking for puppies when posting about his animals.

To participate, the social network user must reside in Goiás, follow the governor on Instagram, comment “I want” in the publication and be passionate about dogs. Delivery of the animals will be Caiado’s responsibility.

In total, 6 puppies will be drawn, namely:

2 female Brazilian terriers, a breed also known as fox paulistinha;

3 Brazilian terrier males;

1 pair of Belgian Shepherd-Malinois.

The governor said he wanted to monitor the growth of the animals through photos and videos. And he says: “You know I’m jealous of my dogs.” Finally, Caiado declared that the donation is a gift from the heart.

