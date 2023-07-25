Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident ahead of a scheduled campaign event Tuesday morning but is uninjured.

DeSantis, who currently ranks second in most polls for the 2024 Republican Party presidential primary, He was traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when the accident occurred, said press secretary Bryan Griffin.

“We appreciate the nation’s prayers and well wishes for his continued protection while he is on the campaign trail,” Griffin said.

According to Griffin, DeSantis had scheduled a meeting in that Tennessee city (southern US) with donors.

No members of DeSantis’ team were injured in the crash.

Last Saturday, a national survey by the Harvard Harris Poll showed that Trump completely dominates the panorama ahead of the primaries, with 52% of voting intentions, even despite having lost seven points compared to the previous poll.

He also has a five-point advantage over the current president, Joe Biden, with 45% support compared to 40%, ahead of the presidential elections on November 5, 20224.

The Florida governor, who just a few months ago seemed like he could overshadow Trump, is 40 points behind the former president and only two ahead of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy according to said survey.

AFP and Bloomberg