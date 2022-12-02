Today the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya will attend the session Ordinary of the National Council of Public Security to be held in the state of Veracruz. The meeting will be headed by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez.

They tell us that in the First point of the session will deal with the relevant topics, which will be: resources of the FASP for him prison system, updating of programs with national priority, new members of permanent commissions and the national radio communication network.

The second point The agenda will be the approval of agreements and exhortations to be submitted in the National Council of Public Security, Here are the report of activities and diagnoses of the Decree of the National Guard of 2022, as well as the allocation of federal resources of the Fund of Contributions for the Public Security of the States for fiscal year 2023.

Among the requests that they will carry out are: allocation of 20 percent of the Contribution Fund for Public Security 2023, Fotamun 2023 and the CNSP instructs to consider the needs of the Penitentiary System in the allocation of FASP resources. It will be a key meeting for the state of Sinaloa.

Yesterday, Ruben Rocha was in Oaxaca, attended the protest inauguration of Solomon Jara Cruz as governor of that state. The event was also attended by head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum and the national president of Brunette, Mario Delgado. The Sinaloan president brings national activity and is very close to the National Palace, so be very attentive.

Outstanding

The news yesterday was that the Supreme Court reversed the veto of ex-governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel in refusing to publish public accounts decrees. So soon they will have to appear in the official newspaper of the State of Sinaloa.

In the end, this resolution of the Supreme Court has no legal consequences against Quirino Ordaz, but the secretary of the Oversight Commission of the State Congress, Marco Antonio Zazueta, affirms that it will only affect him in the little credibility that he may have had when he was as ruler.

The deputy of Morena, Marco Antonio Zazueta, who had to chair the Oversight Commission in the last legislature, has pointed out that the former governor Quirino Ordaz always made the decisions, although they told him they were wrong and the sample is that the Court has given them the reason.

In a few words, Marco Antonio Zazueta accuses him of authoritarianism and that the ex-governor questioned the deputies for going against the opinion of the Superior State Audit Office. Then it was the ex-governor who decided which public accounts were approved and which were disapproved. So things. Very serious.

