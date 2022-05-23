Sinaloa.- After Ruth Diaz Gurria will present your resignation of the Secretary of Welfare and Sustainable Development, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya He offered her to be his adviser.

During the weekly press conference, the state president said that things did not go well with his team, but that the former secretary of Sebides is very good at her job.

“Ruth is intelligent and has a lot of experience, there were other circumstances of dealing with her team, she asked me to resign. She is a talented young woman, I already told her if she wants to be my advisor.”

Last Friday the governor pointed out that Ruth Díaz did not let her undersecretaries work and that he could send her to the “bank”, hours later she herself presented her resignation and María Inés Peres Corral, who was undersecretary, was appointed secretary that same day.