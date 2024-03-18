with good humor

Very relaxed he showed himself the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, during the 100 MeetUp Signatures of Opinion Leaders, organized by Debate. The president offered gratifying words for those who exercise free expression in the pages of this newspaper and even joked with the cartonistas because “they always make him paunchy.”

Rebatinga

The distribution of the candidacies for councilors through the direct and “pluris” route It is turning out to be more complicated in the games. They don't even come close to what happened with the senators, federal, local and mayoral representatives. In Morena there is jaloneo, but more in the PRI, PAN and PRD, especially in the “pluris”. Why would it be?

Everyone to participate

At a time when Violence is a topic of conversation throughout the country, the bishop of the Catholic Church in Mazatlán, Mario Espinosa Contreras, called on citizens to participate with the vote in the June 2 electionsand the authorities to guarantee that this process is carried out with full security that crime will not intervene.

Definition

The leader of the PAN in Guasave announced that the farmer César Rojo Plascencia is emerging as the candidate from that match to local deputation in District 07, although it still needs to be made official. Rosario López announced that although there are other names, the brother of the former president of Caades is the one who sounds the loudest.

silver tray

Angostura officials are giving the opposition parties something to cut from, because they have appeared at propaganda events, as did councilor Fernanda Gómez, who with the Morena shirt supported the senatorial candidates, when the PJF Electoral Tribunal indicates that this is outside the law.