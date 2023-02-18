Removed from office since January 8, the date of the coup acts in Brasília, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), manifested himself this Saturday, 18, on Twitter asking that supporters not organize protests in his favor.

“I have seen that some people want to prepare public acts of support for me, but I ask that they do not, that they trust in Justice as I do and that they wait for the verification of the facts with the calm and serenity that the moment demands”, he wrote.

Ibaneis Rocha was removed from office by determination of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes still in the early morning of the 8th, for omission in relation to the coup acts. The removal should last for 90 days, that is, until April.