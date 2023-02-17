In Sevastopol, the sounds of shooting are associated with planned exercises. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev announced this on Friday, February 17, in the Telegram channel.

“I see in the city public messages about the sounds of shooting in the city. There is a planned execution of shooting exercises, ”the statement says. message.

Razvozhaev noted that everything is calm in the city, reports R.T.

On the eve of the adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, explained that to the north of the Crimean city of Armyansk, combat coordination classes are underway, ammunition is being used. According to him, there were no explosions in the city. NSN.

He urged to trust only official sources of information.

Earlier in the day, Russian air defense (AD) systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over Sevastopol.

On January 2, a drone was shot down over the sea near the city. Two days later, on January 4, Razvozhaev reported two more UAVs that were shot down by Sevastopol air defense systems.