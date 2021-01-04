The head of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, was hospitalized with coronavirus, his condition is assessed as moderate. This was announced on Monday, January 4, at the press service of the regional government.

“Alexander Osipov felt unwell during the New Year holidays, after receiving a positive test for covid, he went into self-isolation. However, at the insistence of doctors on Monday, he was sent to a medical facility, ” message…

It is clarified that the head of the region was sent for treatment to the mono-stationary of the first city clinical hospital of Chita.

First deputy chairman of the regional government Andrei Kefer was temporarily appointed to perform his duties.

At the same time, it is noted that the governor continues to stay in touch with colleagues, including on the solution of important work issues.

On December 31, it became known that the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov, who fell ill with COVID-19, is in a stable condition. Morozov wrote on his Instagram on December 24 that he had a fever and a cough, so he would work remotely. The next day, it became known about the confirmed coronavirus from the head of the region.

