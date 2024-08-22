According to the congressman, Governor Wanderlei Barbosa, the target of an operation investigating fraud in basic food baskets, plunged the state into a political crisis

The senator Iraja (PS-TO) stated that the governor of Tocantins, Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans), target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) on Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) on suspicion of fraud in the purchase of basic food baskets during the covid pandemic, plunged the State into a political crisis that has been repeated for 20 years and that cost the mandates of the last 5 heads of the state Executive.

“It is surprising that the governor have not learned the history of the last 20 years. In Tocantins, it is not worth stealing. Whoever did it ended up being punished“declared in interview to the Poder360.

The congressman, defeated in the 2022 state elections, also said that Wanderlei’s government has a collection of corruption scandals.

“In health, there was the purchase of ambulances and unfinished hospital beds. Recently, the TCE [Tribunal de Contas de Estado] suspended an agreement worth more than R$800 million for asphalt paving of state highways.“

PLANS FOR 2026

Irajá stated that he does not rule out running for Governor of Tocantins in 2026, but that he intends to complete his term as senator and attempt re-election to the Upper House.

“When the time comes, I will evaluate. The politician has to match the taste of the customer: the voter.”he told this digital newspaper.

For the City Hall of Palmas (TO), the senator supports Junior Geo (PSD), which came in 2ndº place in the last municipal elections. The candidate also has the support of the current mayor, Cynthia Ribeiro (PSDB), who has already been reelected and will not be able to run for office in 2024.

Watch the full interview (25min30s):

PF OPERATION

Governor Wanderlei Barbosa was the target of a search and seizure warrant issued by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) due to evidence of the existence of a scheme that used the covid pandemic to hire selected companies to supply basic food baskets.

These companies would have received the full value of the contracts, but would have delivered only half of the products.

The operation was named Fames-19, in reference to the food insecurity caused by the pandemic. The case is being processed confidentially at the STJ.