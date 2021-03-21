Governor of the Penza region Ivan Belozertsev was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe in the amount of 31 million rubles, reported Sunday, March 21, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

It is noted that a criminal case was initiated against Belozertsev, the head of the BIOTEK group of pharmaceutical companies, Boris Shpigel, as well as other persons. They are suspected of committing crimes under Part 5 of Art. 291, part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (giving a bribe, taking a bribe).

“According to the investigation, from January to September 2020, Belozertsev received bribes from Spiegel, his wife and director of OJSC” PHARMACY “Anton Koloskov through intermediaries in the form of money and other valuables in the amount exceeding 31 million rubles,” the publication says.

Bribes were transferred for providing advantages when concluding government contracts, added to the UK. The contracts were related to the provision of services for the reception, delivery, control and storage of drugs purchased from the budget of the Penza region.

According to Yevgeny Revenko, Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia, Belozertsev’s membership in the party will be suspended.

“The party has a clear procedure: upon presentation of an official charge of committing a crime, membership in the party is automatically suspended until a court ruling. In the near future, by the decision of the regional political council, membership in the party of the governor of the Penza region will be suspended, “he quotes. “RIA News”…

He also clarified that if the governor is guilty, he will be expelled from the party, and reinstated if the head of the region is acquitted.