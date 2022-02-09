Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Andrey Travnikov has contracted COVID-19. On Wednesday, February 9, the politician announced on his Facebook page.

“Good afternoon friends! My COVID-19 test result came in today. The result is positive, so I will work remotely for several days. I feel fine, there is no temperature anymore, ”Travnikov said.

Earlier, on February 8, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 would decrease in Russia by the end of the month. The peak incidence of “Omicron” will pass this week, the specialist noted.

On the same day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the situation with coronavirus in Russia remains difficult. He noted that the country’s health care system has a huge burden.

In turn, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that the total number of daily recorded cases of COVID-19 is unprecedentedly high. However, in the Russian Federation, there is a decrease in the proportion of cases of the disease that occur in Moscow, the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg, to 32.3%.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

