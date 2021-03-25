Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Abdul Hamid Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates confirmed that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE lost an inspiring leader who contributed to laying its foundations and planning its development path through all stages.

His Excellency added: The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was the first to assume the responsibility for the financial policy in the country, by assuming the position of Minister of Finance since the formation of the first government, after the establishment of the Union in 1971, so he laid the first building blocks of the UAE financial system and continued to supervise its development And to ensure that it keeps pace with the growth and advancement of the country.

He pointed out that upon the establishment of the Central Bank in 1973 under the name of the UAE Monetary Council, according to Federal Law No. 2 of 1973, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was the first Chairman of its Board of Directors. He contributed from his position as Chairman of the Law Drafting Committee, and holding the membership of the Minister of State for Financial Affairs in the formation of the UAE Central Bank Law, and supervised the issuance of the UAE dirham to become the national currency of the state. He mentioned that since the transfer of the Currency Board to the Central Bank of the Emirates at the end of 1980, according to Federal Law No. / 10 / for that year, and the expansion of its functions to include the work of the Currency Board, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum continued His essential contribution to planning and developing the country’s financial and monetary policies from his position as Minister of Finance.