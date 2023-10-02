Tamaulipas.- He Governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anayaconfirmed this Sunday night that The official figure of 10 people died was already available.behind the collapse of the roof of the Church of the Holy Cross, in Ciudad Madero.

Is about five women, two men and three childrenspecific.

Also, he said that As of Sunday night, 23 people were still hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries that endanger their lives.

He clarified that at the moment it cannot be certain what the causes of collapsewhich specialists must do an investigation and analysis.

The collapse occurred at around 2:18 p.m. this Sunday.

Governor Américo Villarreal in an interview with the media. Photo: Video capture.

More details

Information circulating on social networks provides new details of this tragedy that put the state of mourning Tamaulipas.

It is highlighted that Among the deceased is the family made up of Juan Carlos Cárdenas and Blanca Rodríguez, and their little son Mauricio, 8 years old..

Cárdenas Rodríguez family. Photo: Facebook

He too Altamira Teachers Center 28/14 reports the death of teacher Martha Patricia Pérez Martínezbelonging to school zone 134, sector 17 of primary schools.

This Sunday night, authorities and rescuers continued working at the scene of the tragedy.

They ask for support

In other social media posts, authorities are requesting support for the benefit of those injured in this disaster.

Above all, they request: sheets, mats, lamps, saws, water, serum, pads and healing material.

They call to specify the donations in it HEB National Unit parking lotwith the authorities who are there.