The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), stated that students from the state network will receive printed, in addition to having digital access, the didactic material prepared by the São Paulo government. The declaration was made on Saturday, 5th, after the inauguration of a day care center in Biritiba Mirim, a municipality located about 90 kilometers from the capital.

Last Tuesday, the 1st, the government of São Paulo decided not to adhere to the didactic and pedagogical material of the National Textbook Program (PNLD), of the Ministry of Education (MEC), an action that generated a lot of controversy throughout the week.

The Secretary of Education of the State of São Paulo, Renato Feder, decided to give up 10 million copies for elementary school students 2 (6th to 9th grade) in 2024. And he announced that he would no longer buy books for high school either .

The strategy of the government of São Paulo is currently organized classes in Power Point, with about 20 slides, which are passed by the teacher in the classroom. “The class is a big TV, which shows Power Point slides, students with paper and pen, taking notes and doing exercises. The traditional book, it comes out”, said, at the time, Feder to Estadão.

The State Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) opened an inquiry to investigate the decision of the São Paulo government to dispense with textbooks in state schools in order to use only digital material.

Tarcísio reinforced that his administration is developing this didactic material. “But this is nothing new in the State of São Paulo, which has already had its own material for some time. So, we are perfecting this material and we are going to bind this material and also deliver it in print”, he said.

“That is, if the student wants to study digitally, he will be able to. If he wants to study in printed content, he will also have this option. So both options will be available.”

The governor said that criticism may arise. “I think things are sometimes miscommunicated by ourselves. Throughout this year, we made a great effort to create digital content. They are digital classes, more than 6 thousand classes that have been prepared. What’s the point of this? Facilitate the teacher’s effort and also standardize, standardize. So, this will guarantee that a student who will be at the tip of Vale do Paraíba will have the same content that will be taught in Alto Tietê, in Vale do Ribeira, in the west of the State, and in the capital of São Paulo”, said Tarcísio.

According to him, for that, it is necessary to have didactic material that is compatible with the classes that are being elaborated that can deepen the content, have exercises and training capacity.

“We need to close the cycle: digital class, which will be taught in all schools; the didactic material that has to be consistent with the class that will be taught; electronic homework, which will be a way of monitoring whether the student is studying during extra-class hours. So, we close this cycle”, said the governor.

Books offered at PNLD

As Estadão showed, many of the textbooks rejected by the São Paulo government for the state network are used by top private schools in the capital, such as Bandeirantes, Miguel de Cervantes, Porto Seguro, Gracinha and Oswald de Andrade. The copies are the same ones sold in the private market, with small format adaptations required in public notices.

São Paulo’s decision has been criticized by experts, publishers and authors. Last Wednesday, the 2nd, bookseller organizations in the country published a joint manifesto against the decision and saying that the PNLD “is ​​an instrument to guarantee plurality, didactic-pedagogical quality and transparency”. Among the organizations are the Brazilian Chamber of Books (CBL), the Brazilian Association of Books and Educational Content (Abrelivros) and the Brazilian Association of Authors of Educational Books (Abrale).