The governor of Santa Catarina Jorginho Mello (PL) is expected to attend the event called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, on the 25th.

In the call, on social media, the former president asked that no one take a banner against anyone. Experts say it is due to fear of new legal measures from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The governor anticipated his return on one day of the mission to the United Arab Emirates, which begins today, so he should arrive on the 25th in the morning in São Paulo and participate in the demonstration with Bolsonaro supporters, as reported by his press office.



#Governor #confirms #participation #event #called #Bolsonaro #Paulista