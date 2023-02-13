The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), announced this Sunday night, 12, on his official Twitter account that he tested positive for covid-19. He also said that he has mild symptoms and that he will continue “dispatching normally from the residential wing of Palácio dos Bandeirantes”.

Still according to the governor, the doctor Esper Kallás, president of the Butantã Institute, is monitoring his state of health.