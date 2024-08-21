Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 11:08

The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), praised the low number of “Bolsa Famílias” in his state, when explaining positive results in public safety indicators. The benefit is the flagship of the social programs of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), opponent of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is supported by Mello.

The statement was made this Wednesday, the 21st, during the 13th Congress of the National Council of Secretaries of Administration (Consad), in Brasília. On the occasion, the Center for Public Leadership (CLP) launched the 2024 State and Municipal Competitiveness Ranking.

According to the ranking, Santa Catarina is in 2nd place as the most competitive state in the country and is a leader in public safety and social sustainability.

When commenting on the result, Mello stated that employment is “a fundamental factor” for public safety and cited the low number of benefits from the Bolsa Família program.

“We are the state that has the largest number of formal employment contracts in Brazil, proportionally, and the smallest number of Bolsa Famílias in Brazil, proportionally,” he declared.

Mello continued: “we have the Social Assistance Secretariat, which goes after people who are on social benefits, to say: what do you need to leave it?”

According to federal government data, in July, Santa Catarina had 235,900 families covered by Bolsa Família. The average amount of the transfer is R$675.19. Nationwide, 20.8 million families are served by the program in Brazil.

Recently, Lula criticized governors, such as Mello, for not attending events at the Planalto Palace whose announcements include Santa Catarina.

“Some (governors) have not attended, possibly due to the negative image of a president of the Republic who only traveled to the state he liked, to meet friends, and did not give importance to those who thought differently from him,” said Lula, on July 26, in reference to Jair Bolsonaro.

On August 9, Lula criticized the governor in his own state, where he inaugurated the Florianópolis Ring Road. “I don’t know this governor, so I can’t say anything bad about him. He missed the opportunity to participate in the inauguration of the most important project in the state of Santa Catarina. I can’t understand it,” said the president at the time.