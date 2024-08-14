The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, declared this Thursday, August 14, state of emergency throughout its territory, which borders the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been carrying out an offensive since the 6th.

“The situation in the Belgorod region continues being extremely difficult and tense. Daily shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroyed houses, “injured and killed civilians”Gladkov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

For this reason, he explained, “to further protect the population and provide additional support to the victims, we have decided to declare as of today regional state of emergency in Belgorod.”

The governor added that he will ask the Russian government to declare the region in state of emergency at the federal level.

Damaged buildings in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region. Photo:AFP

In the Belgorod region, as in the neighbouring Kursk and Bryansk regions, all of which border Ukraine, the lockdown has been in effect since Friday. “anti-terrorist operation regime”implemented by federal authorities.

The Russian military command has announced the Sending reinforcements to the Kursk region to counter the Ukrainian offensive, the first attack by ground forces on Ukrainian territory Russia in almost two and a half years of war.

According to kyiv, in just eight days Ukrainian troops have taken control of more than 1,000 square kilometers from the territory of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhi said on Tuesday that “unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need foreign territories. Ukraine is not interested in seizing the territory of the Kursk region.”

Drones attack military airfield in Russia’s Lipetsk region, governor says



Ukrainian drones attacked this morning and They started a fire at a military airfield in the Lipetsk region, the governor of that entity of the Russian Federation, Igor Artamonov, announced that he ordered the evacuation of five nearby towns.

“Explosive objects were detonated away from civil buildings. “All emergency services are on site,” Artamonov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the region suffered last night. a massive drone attack that left at least six people injured.

The governor asked citizens Refrain from posting photos and videos of damage caused by drones“since they help the enemy to correct the direction and precision of their attacks.”

“On social media and instant messaging There are calls to abandon Lipetsk. “These messages are sent by the enemy to spread panic,” he warned.

The Lipetsk region borders the Kursk region to the south, where the Last Tuesday Ukrainian troops broke intowhich until today, on the fourth day of fighting, have not been able to be expelled from Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported in turn that anti-aircraft defense systems A total of 75 Ukrainian drones were shot down last night over seven regions of the country, including 19 in the Lipetsk region.

According to the military, published on Telegram, drones were destroyed over the regions of Belgorod (26), Kursk (7), Bryansk (5) and Voronezh (4), all of which border Ukraine.

Other aerial devices unmanned aircraft were shot down in the Oryol region (1), the annexed Crimean peninsula (5) and on the waters of the Black Sea (8).

