The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, made official his resignation from the command of the state this Thursday (31) to contest the 2022 elections. However, the Rio Grande do Sul politician did not say which position he intends to run for.

“I follow the path in the same way, in my own way, with truth, transparency and serenity. It is too early to say what the next few weeks have in store for me, but I can assure you that this journey will not be individual, it will be collective, facing resistance and looking for answers to the challenge that is posed”, she said.

The government of Rio Grande do Sul will be assumed by the vice-governor, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior.

Eduardo Leite ran in the primaries to choose the PSDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. He was defeated by the governor of São Paulo, João Dória. With that, he opened a dialogue with the PSD, but announced that he would remain in the toucan nest.

Leite’s name was aired as a possible candidate for the so-called “Third Way”, groups of right-wing parties that do not align themselves with either President Jair Bolsonaro or the group that supports former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Other names in dispute

The governor of São Paulo, João Dória, even announced today (31) that he could withdraw from his candidacy for the presidency. But he backed off and announced, in the afternoon, the resignation of the command of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes and the continuity of its pre-candidacy for the presidency.

Former judge Sergio Moro, who would also run for president for Podemosannounced today its withdrawal and affiliation to União Brasil (merger of DEM with PSL).

The PMDB launched the name of senator Simone Tebet (MS) as a pre-candidate.

