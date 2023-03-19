The governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra, reiterated this Saturday, the 18th, that the State needs more police officers to carry out adequate security. In a meeting with the Integrated Management Group (GGI), Bezerra discussed the next measures that will be taken to contain the criminal actions of recent days in the State, as well as thanking Governor Helder Barbalho for making 60 military police officers available from Pará.

“We are in need of your help, Gov. [Helder Barbalho], as we are managing to reduce the tension. At this time, the focus will be on strengthening more ostensibility on the streets, associated with the investigation and intelligence work that is already underway. So having more police helps us,” said the governor, in a video posted on Twitter.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, informed today that he authorized the sending of another 100 police officers to Rio Grande do Norte. According to Dino, there are already more than 500 members of the National Force and federal forces helping the state government.

“We are managing to reduce occurrences, but all efforts and attention are still needed to expand measures to combat crime. We appreciate the support of Minister Flávio Dino and Secretary Tadeu Alencar”, he wrote in a Twitter post.

The actions are attributed by the police to a criminal faction and at least 104 people have already been arrested and 10 suspects have been transferred to federal prisons.