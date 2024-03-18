Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 18:31

Military Police lieutenant Daniel Santos Benitez Lopez, involved in the murder of judge Patrícia Acioli, was fired by the governor of Rio de Janeiro Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ). The judge was executed with 21 shots in an ambush in front of her house in Niterói, in August 2011.

The dismissal, which could only be determined by Castro, since Lopez was an officer at the time of the crime, was published in the Official State Gazette on Friday, 15. The Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry (MPRJ) states that the lieutenant is one of the masterminds of the execution, but he denies participation in the crime.

In total, 11 soldiers were convicted of the murder of the magistrate who, by decision of the then president of the Rio Court of Justice Luiz Zveiter, was without an official escort.

Lieutenant Colonel Cláudio Luiz Silva de Oliveira, at the time commander of the 7th PM Battalion, based in São Gonçalo, also accused of coordinating the murder, received, like Lopez, a 36-year prison sentence in a closed regime. The other nine military police officers were expelled from the force in 2014, three years after the crime.

The judge was a member of the 4th Criminal Court of São Gonçalo when she was murdered. According to the Military Police Communications Office, at the time, 91 military police officers were defendants in actions that would be judged by Patrícia. At 47 years old, she was involved in cases in which police officers from São Gonçalo were accused of faking the deaths of suspects in confrontations with the police, registering the cases as cases of resistance.

During the investigations, a witness, a lawyer in another case for one of those involved in the execution, said that he called four soldiers to warn them about Patrícia's decision to arrest police officers from the battalion. The arrests were made after it was confirmed that Diego Belini's death in a favela, registered as an act of resistance, had actually been an execution. The magistrate was executed on the same day a few hours later.