Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2023 – 0:54

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, demanded this Tuesday (8) compliance with the agreement on the relocation of flights from Santos Dumont Airport to Galeão. After meeting with the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, Castro said that the negotiations are progressing more slowly than expected.

“Negotiations are taking place, but I think it is very difficult”, said Castro, when asked about the possibility of the agreement being announced on Friday (11), during the visit of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Rio de Janeiro to launch the new version of the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

According to Castro, the talks are taking place “on schedule”, but he said he was confident in the commitment assumed by Lula to sign an ordinance restricting the operation of the Santos Dumont to the Rio-São Paulo and Rio-Brasília air bridges.

“The word was from President Lula, and I hope that his ministers will make sure his word is fulfilled, just as I do with my secretaries that my word is fulfilled,” added the governor as he left the Ministry of Finance.

Both the city hall of Rio and the state government want flights from Santos Dumont to Galeão, which is facing a drop in movement due to the distance from the city center. The Ministry of Ports and Airports, however, wants to make the change through an urgent bill in Congress, on the grounds of giving airlines time to adapt and to avoid losses to those who bought tickets.

imbroglio

Last week, the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) opened the possibility for companies and private consortia that are returning public concessions to renegotiate terms and resume contracts. The Changi concessionaire, which has managed Galeão since 2014, is awaiting a decision on the relocation of Santos Dumont routes to decide whether to continue to manage the terminal or give up the concession.

Currently, the concessionaire Changi needs to pay R$ 1.3 billion per year to the Union to maintain the Galeão concession. However, because of the low movement in the terminal, it asks for the reduction of the amount to half to remain as the airport’s administrator.

Last year, Changi announced the withdrawal of the concession, with the government authorizing a new bid, but the concessionaire went back and started negotiating an alternative with the Ministry of Ports and Airports after the change of government.