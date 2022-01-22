Three days after occupying the communities of Jacarezinho, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, and Muzema, in the west, with military and civilian police, the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), announced BRL 500 million in investments in the Integrated City program. .

The money, explained Castro, goes to works, social actions and economic initiatives in these areas. It is yet another attempt to break the domination of drug traffickers and militiamen over deprived areas. In detailing the project, Castro said this Saturday morning, the 22nd, that the program is not similar to that of the Pacifying Police Units (UPPs).

Initially, the plan contemplates only six communities. According to the governor, no other favela will be occupied until the program is fully implemented in Jacarezinho and Muzema. These two communities were chosen to start the program because they are dominated, respectively, by drug trafficking and militia. There are six axes of action, in the social, infrastructure, governance, economy, transparency and security areas.

“As long as the program is not properly implemented in these communities, there is (not even) a deadline for the next ones”, said Castro, who is a pre-candidate for the state government. “We will only think about the next ones when they are fully functioning.”

The governor explained that the R$ 500 million is already foreseen in the budget of the secretariats involved in the program. They will just be relocated. The idea of ​​the new program, he explained, is to help the needy population and weaken economic activities currently dominated by drug dealers and militiamen.

“The main thing in this program is not public safety,” explained Castro, who insisted on differentiating the project from that of the UPPs. They were launched by Governor Sérgio Cabral Filho – who is currently in prison – and failed. “This program has very little to do with the UPP. It is not a peacemaking program. After a lot of analysis, a lot of conversation, we realized that this idea of ​​pacification does more harm in execution than benefits.”

According to Castro, Cidade Integrada is about “retaking the territory and handing over that territory to whom it actually belongs, which is the people of these communities.”

Some actions already start this month. Among them are the payment of a monthly allowance of R$ 300 to 2,000 young mothers and the distribution of vouchers for residents to buy gas cylinders from legal suppliers. Today, those who dominate this market are militiamen.

Credit line

The legalization of real estate in Muzema will also begin. The community is controlled by a militia. The gang dominates the local real estate market with illegal businesses. They include trespassing into forested areas and building unlicensed buildings.

Financing lines in the total amount of R$ 30 million will also be opened to residents. The goal in this case is to stimulate the local economy and tackle loan sharking.

“Many criminals use the fragility of the population for practices of social dominance through loan sharking”, explained Castro. “One of the main activities exploited by the militias is the premium on gas cylinders. A R$80 bottle costs up to R$120 in the favela”, he pointed out.

There are also plans to expand public facilities, such as a hospital and a Military Police battalion. The government also intends to implement leisure areas, citizen assistance centers and a producer market. Community councils made up of members of the government and representatives of the population will also be created to discuss the demands of residents.

The project includes sanitation works even inside the residences. The goal is that, by the end of the year, there will be no house without a bathroom, according to Castro.

Although Cidade Integrada began in the last year of the government and just nine months before the next elections, Cláudio Castro assured that it is not an electoral program. He stressed that it is a state program.

“It’s not a simple program, but it’s not something fancy either, nobody is trying to invent the wheel”, he concluded. “And it is created to be a state program, not a government program, and it has been thought of since April of last year”, he concluded.

