Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He announced this on Saturday, December 26.

“I will, but now I am not in the category where vaccinations are prescribed <...> First of all, it should be done by doctors, teachers, those who work with the population every day. In the future, when the turn comes to my category, of course, I will take root, “Kozhemyako said in an interview”RIA News“.

Earlier, on December 24, the chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, announced that she plans to be vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as she allocates time for this in her work schedule. She noted that many senators and staff of the upper house of parliament have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In October, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that she, together with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova, had been vaccinated against the coronavirus with the vaccine of the Vector Center.

In early December, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, assured that Russian officials would be vaccinated against coronavirus infection on a voluntary basis.

Large-scale vaccination in Russian regions began on December 15. People aged 18 to 60 years old can be vaccinated; in the near future, a decision will also be made to vaccinate citizens over 60 years old.

