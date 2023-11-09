PT member traveled to at least 12 countries and 3 continents during the first year in office

The governor of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles (PT), was called “tourist” by internet users due to trips abroad made during the administration. In his first year in office as head of the State’s Executive, he traveled to at least 13 countries on 3 different continents.

On social media, a record of videos recorded by Fonteles in which he mentioned the countries he was in went viral. In the compilation, the governor mentions: China, Japan, South Korea, United States, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Qatar, Sweden, England, Italy and the Vatican. First Lady Isabel Fonteles appeared in most of the images.

Fonteles’ last international trip took place from October 23 to November 4, when he had commitments in China, Japan and South Korea.

Here are Fonteles’ international commitments, according to the State Government:

Germany: signature MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with FEV Europe, a German company focused on research in the area of ​​renewable energy and energy transition;

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 looked for the Government of Piauí and Rafael Fonteles this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) to obtain a position on criticism of the State governor due to international travel. Contacts were made via email and messages via WhatsApp. Until the completion and publication of this text, no response was received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include the governor’s statement regarding the case.