Now that the “boom” is coming for Nuevo León with the installation of a Tesla factory, the governor, samuel garciasaid this Monday that he is more committed than ever to the entity and ruled out “venturing” with a candidacy for the Presidency of Mexico.

In interview with EFEthe young governor acknowledged that the announcement of the “gigaplant” of the US electric vehicle company and his intervention in the negotiations have catapulted his image at the national level, but he reiterated that for now he only thinks of finishing his six-year term.

“I now feel much more committed to finishing it because it is an investment (by Tesla) that consists of several phases, the one we now know is the first, but there are at least three phases,” said García, 35, a member of the opposition party. Citizen movement.

For this reason, he insisted that he does not plan to leave the leadership of the state to run as a candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, in which the country will choose the successor to the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who concludes his term.

“Yes, I have to be here watching that everything goes perfectly. I’m going to finish very young at 39 years old. So there’s no rush, especially right now when I’m due for the boom in Nuevo León, well, go look for something; It is an adventure that I am not going to participate in, ”he said in the conversation with EFE

Installed in his offices in the Government Palace in Monterrey, the state capital, he was confident of the legacy he will leave in Nuevo León, one of the main industrial centers in the country.

“I am very motivated that it will be a great six-year term. We are doing many projects that we had waiting for more than 40 years and in these six we are going to finish them all. We are going to build the three Metro lines, we are going to build the two northern highways (…) in terms of health we are the only state that has universal coverage, in terms of education we are the only state that has comprehensive six-hour coverage with breakfast,” he explained.

Tesla, just one of great investments

The Monterrey plant will be Tesla’s first car production plant in Latin America and the fifth in the world, after those already operating in Fremont and Austin (United States), Shanghai (China) and Berlin (Germany).

However, the head of the state executive said that Tesla is just one of the large companies that will arrive in Nuevo León since two more are emerging in the coming months.

“I said at the beginning of the year that three very big ones were coming. One is Tesla and two are missing, unfortunately I have agreements and I cannot say names, ”she mentioned.

Garcia indicated that one of the investors already wanted to announce; However, he preferred to wait for the Tesla thing to happen: “One did tell me I did want to announce, but next to Tesla nobody is going to ‘peel’ me. Then he told me: Easter is happening, in April ”.

Although investors continue to review where they would build their facilities, now with Tesla many are considering the municipality of Santa Catarina, part of the Monterrey metropolitan area, taking advantage of the momentum of the American company.