While visiting Israel in the midst of the war with Hamas, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, learned of the sudden death of his father, John Courtney, 87, from a brain hemorrhage in Florida. The official received the news in Jerusalem, during her second day of trip to Israel, where she was to express her support for the country.

Hochul, visibly affected, decided to pay tribute to her father in a special way. In front of Wailing Walla sacred site in Jerusalem, the governor appeared to wipe away a tear before inserting a handwritten note into a crack in the limestone wall.

Hochul shared with reporters that he had spoken to his father by phone from the airport just before leaving for Israel earlier this week. He recalled with a small smile how his father used to speak frankly in his characteristic Irish style: “He said, ‘I’m proud of you, Dolly, but keep your damn head down,'” Hochul said, according to the AP agency. .

The official’s trip coincided with a period of strong military attacks by Israel in response to a cross-border massacre carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel almost two weeks ago. The situation in Gaza has been particularly devastating, with thousands of Palestinians killed and injured, as well as numerous Israelis affected by the conflict.

Kathy Hochul interrupts her trip to return to the US this Friday

The governor returns to the United States this Friday to participate in her father’s funeral ceremonies. During her stay in Israel, Hochul met with Israeli families displaced by the conflict and heard painful stories from families of American citizens kidnapped by Hamas, as well as Israelis injured in the fighting.

The governor also held meetings with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, and Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, reiterating New York’s solidarity with the country. Kathy Hochul, in a message posted on her social media, highlighted the strong relationship between New York, which is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and the State of Israel.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was on the second day of her visit to Israel. Photo: Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Besides, a non-profit organization covered the travel costs of Hochul and his team, while the state took care of the expenses related to their security. The New York governor’s visit to Israel coincided with that of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who made a visit in support of the Israeli people and advocated for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The situation in Gaza has been particularly critical due to intense Israeli bombing, and the population, caught in the conflict, faces serious dangers. More than a million Palestinians, about half of Gaza’s population, have left their homes in Gaza City and other areas of northern Gaza in search of refuge.