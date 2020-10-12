The governor of the American state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, can become the Minister of Justice – the US Attorney General if the Democratic Party candidate Joseph Biden wins the presidential elections. This was reported by the news portal Axios Sunday, October 11th.

According to the portal, the National Association of Governors is making plans in case Cuomo leaves the post of this association. The governor of New York is still the favorite for the post of the head of the Department of Justice if Biden wins, among other candidates are Sally Yates, who served as deputy secretary of the United States in the administration of Barack Obama, and the lawmaker from Georgia Stacy Abrams.

At the same time, the portal recalled that Biden and Cuomo have a long friendly relationship. The politicians have known each other since the 1980s, and in 2012, during the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, they became very close.

In addition, Biden praises Cuomo’s professional data, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The portal believes that if he wins the election, Biden can entrust the governor with an investigation into the abuse of power in the administration of the current US President Donald Trump.

On October 10, it was reported that Joseph Biden, in case of his victory in the upcoming presidential elections, is ready to meet with the Chairman of the DPRK State Council Kim Jong-un for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, early voting is already underway.