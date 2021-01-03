The Estonian side should not include electoral memory due to territorial claims against Russia. This is stated in the commentary of the Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, reports TASS…

The head of the region, in response, suggested that Tallinn recall various episodes of history, and not include electoral memory, the press service of the regional government said. In particular, Drozdenko recalled the Peipsi land, which for centuries had been part of Russia and the Russian Empire. “Do not forget that the Ivangorod fortress was also built by Ivan III as an outpost of Russia against the Swedes (mind you, not Estonians),” the message says.

The governor also pointed out that Estonia had no question or complaints in 1996 when negotiations on a technical description of the border with Russia ended.

Earlier, Speaker of the Estonian Parliament Henn Põlluaas, during his New Year’s address to citizens, noted that the Tartu Peace Treaty between the RSFSR and Estonia, concluded in 1920, is still in effect, which means that part of the right bank of the Narva River and the Pechora region belongs to Estonia. At the same time, Moscow recognizes this agreement only as a historical document and does not consider it valid. As stated in the State Duma, such statements by representatives of the Estonian authorities create additional tension in relations between the two countries.

Border negotiations between Russia and Estonia have been going on for many years. In 2005, the parties signed the first border agreement, but during ratification the Estonian side included in it a reference to the Tartu Peace Treaty, after which Moscow withdrew the signature. In 2014, the countries signed a new agreement that has not yet been ratified.