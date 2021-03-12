The Governor of Khakassia Valentin Konovalov has been summoned for interrogation in the case of a gang of swindlers as a witness, reports on Friday, March 12, “Agency of information messages”…

At the moment, there is no official confirmation of this information.

According to the agency, among the defendants in the fraud case is Yevgeny Antonenko, a fellow student and friend of Konovalov.

March 10 Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the region reported on the initiation of a criminal case against six members of an organized group and other persons on suspicion of committing nine episodes of fraud as part of an organized group and nine episodes of falsification of evidence in a civil case.

According to the investigation, in the period from April 2017 to the present, the members of the group purchased goods from companies of electronic and household appliances.

“Other members of the group working in trading companies accepted claims and filed a fictitious return of the goods, after which they filed complaints with the office of commercial companies with demands for a refund, while the goods were not transferred, or were rendered inoperable by a member of the group working in service center “, – noted in the UK.

After that, the attackers collected from the companies through the courts an amount exceeding the actual value of the goods, penalties, and compensation for moral damage. In the course of the court proceedings, the scammers petitioned for an examination of the goods, in which one of the group members took part.

The total amount of damage amounted to more than 1 million 650 thousand rubles.