Colima. Cabbage.- The Governor of Colima Indira Vizcaino He sent a peculiar message to his collaborators from the scholarship delivery program team to thank them for their effort and work in an witty way using words like “colibecas“, “colithanks” “effortcollectivewhich made the post go viral.

The reactions They did not wait for the publication and were both in favor and jocular as well as annoyance and indignation on the part of Internet users, who read wrote so much Congratulations What questions.

“Hello, colimucheches of the colibecas coliteam, many thanks for all the effort made by all the colidías, the morning colidays, the sleepless coliforms, the colishambreadas, all the colical heat that they sometimes suffer.

“Really, from the heart, they are colichingones and a coliexample for all state government workers. Colima thanks you and I sincerely because you are making colihistory. I love you very much,” said the state president.

Among the messages were some critics due to the situation of unsafety Y violence that prevails in the state in which they demand that you make these expressions that contrast with the reality that you live Colima in terms of violence.

The user Luis Fernando Gonzalez, responded to the message “And the security for when?, The streets for the colichingada, garrisons and horrible ridges, the truth is that no work is noticeable, Colima is getting worse and worse and our governor is ridiculous!!”

lopezcreta, noted “what a lack of seriousness and respect! The position you have is not a little game from elementary school, is it?”

Zamanta Zamora, for her part, replied, “Don’t smoke it so green anymore… With those idioms it’s not going to make Colima progress. commitment is needed and serious work”.

Or the user Trudis Velasco, simply wrote “Your family listened to you your town is not mockery“.

In a sense of support for Governor Héctor Gerardo Virgen, he responded to the congratulations in this way “Our Coligovernor with all the ColiActitude”, Gerardo Romero simply wrote “ColiGreetings, Governor! I wish you an excellent ColiDay”

Sophia Indira DA “extremely appreciated her “It’s all namesake, excellent work of a woman in charge!! The Indiras are colichingonas!! Greetings from Ensenada BC