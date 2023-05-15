Elmano de Freitas said he was “dismayed at the tragic episode”; the agents were shot dead by a colleague

The Governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), lamented this Sunday (14.May.2023) the death of 4 civil police officers in the city of Camocim, in the interior of the State. “I am absolutely dismayed at this tragic episode”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.

Elmano also offered solidarity to the families and friends of the victims. He also mentioned other public security professionals from Ceará. “The Government of Ceará will give all the necessary support to the families of the victims”he said.

According to Civil police, the agents were shot dead early on Sunday (May 14, 2023) by a police colleague who invaded the municipal police station. The murdered professionals are the clerks Antonio Claudio dos Santos, Antonio Jose Rodrigues Miranda and Francisco dos Santos Pereira. Also inspector Gabriel de Souza Ferreira.

The site of the attacks has been cordoned off. The suspect’s name was not released by the corporation. There is no information about the motive for the crime.