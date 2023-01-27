Celina Leão says that the Military Police of the DF is sufficient and that there was a lack of command on the 8th of January

The interim governor of Brasilia, Celina Leão (PP), demonstrated this Friday (27.jan.2023) against the creation of a National Guard to take care of areas of the capital. The proposal is analyzed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as part of a reaction to the extremist attacks against the headquarters of the Powers on the 8th of January.

The creation of a federal force to take care of points like the Esplanada dos Ministérios is part of a package announced on Thursday (26.jan) by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino (PSB). If Lula decides to go ahead with the proposal and it is approved by Congress, the Federal District government will lose power.

“We do not agree with this creation by the Guard. It is one more security force to be administered here by the Federal District government, even if it is in partnership with the federal government”said Celina to journalists this Friday (27.jan).

“Our Military Police can handle it, yes, what was missing on the 8th was a command. The Military Police were never absent from all the demonstrations that took place here”declared the interim governor.

“The reinforcement of the battalion, which we have already provided, and the construction of a new battalion, will definitely solve this problem”she said.

According to Celina, the measure will not exactly be an interference, but it could cause some kind of confusion. “At the main moment of any problem that we have, the Military Police will have to be activated”she declared.

Last Monday (23.jan), Dino extended the use of the National Force in Brasilia, in “episodic and planned character”, from January 20th to February 4th.

The minister authorized the use of the National Force in the federal capital for the 1st time in the period from January 7 to 9, when there was already an expectation that Bolsonarists would take action on January 8. At the time, the minister made available around 400 men to work at the site.

The FNSP is a federal cooperation program coordinated by the Ministry of Justice. It acts in the preservation of public order, in the safety of people and property and in emergencies and public calamities.