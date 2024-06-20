La Paz, Mexico.- The Governor of Baja California Sur, Víctor Manuel Castro (Morena), 69, was unharmed in an accident in the aircraft in which he was traveling, the state government reported.

According to preliminary data, the President was traveling in a Cessna plane along with Omar Castro, Head of the Executive Office, as well as the pilot. According to the Government of Baja California Sur, the three were unharmed.

“We inform that the Governor of the State is in good health after having suffered an accident in the aircraft in which he was traveling. The incident occurred during the night of this Wednesday, and fortunately, the Governor, the head of the executive office , and the pilot were unharmed.

“Immediately after the accident, the Governor was taken to his home, after confirming that his state of health is stable and does not present any complications,” the state government said in a statement.

Governor Víctor Manuel Castro made a working tour of Mulegé together with the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, and the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo.

“During the visit, we toured the construction of the new Santa Rosalía Hospital, which is 98% complete. Thanks to the support of our President López Obrador, we are about to complete this work that we received on hold.

“In the short term, this hospital unit will be able to come into operation to meet the health needs of muleginos who lack social security,” the President indicated on social networks.