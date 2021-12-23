The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), said this Thursday, 23, that it is “impossible” to hold a street carnival in 2022. To the press, during the inauguration of a hospital, he said that “only a completely irresponsible person would authorize carnival under these conditions”.

“We continued to have deaths from the coronavirus and we started to have deaths from the other virus, the flu”, he declared. Bahia has two deaths (aged 80 and 84, from Salvador) confirmed for H3N2, in addition to 185 cases until Tuesday, 21, according to the Department of Health, of which 61 required hospitalization. At least 10 Brazilian states have influenza outbreaks.

“You know that Mission Impossible movie? We are in a sad ‘mission impossible’ and it will not be possible to make this carnival. It doesn’t have the slightest condition”, compared Costa. “If it was difficult to have it in the beginning of December, today it is impossible – with the pandemic crisis and the flu crisis, killing people and with the UPAs and health units crowded in several municipalities – to think of an event of 3 million people”, argued.

He highlighted that European countries are taking stricter measures to contain the advance of the Ômicron variant of covid-19. “Someone talking about carnival at this point in the championship is wanting to be irresponsible with human life, and I’m not in that group. And, therefore, we will not have carnival in this model, which we know as carnival”, he commented.

The governor also highlighted that 2.5 million people have delayed doses of the covid-19 vaccine in the state. “There is no way to talk about large-scale parties during this period. We already have enough risk in admitting parties with 5,000 people, so imagine for 3 million people.”

Costa stressed that the veto of the event is a necessary measure. “It doesn’t make any sense for us to throw all the effort away, merchants made an effort, workers made an effort, the health team worked madly during this period (of the pandemic). We lost a lot of people. And we don’t want to lose so many people again.”

Even before the announcement, artists linked to Salvador’s megablocos had already announced their withdrawal from the parade in 2022, such as singers Bell Marques, Léo Santana, Preta Gil and Daniela Mercury. Producer Flora Gil also announced that it will not produce the Expresso 2222 box, one of the main ones in the capital of Bahia, for next year.

To the press on the 14th, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (DEM), stated that if he had to give an opinion at that time, it would be for not holding the party. “Many have already announced that they are not going to parade this year at Carnival, they sought alternatives, plan B.”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?