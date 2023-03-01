Jerônimo Rodrigues repudiates Sandro Fantinel’s statements about slave labor and asks him to be held accountable

The Governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), said on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) that the speech by the councilor of Caxias do Sul (RS) Sandro Fantinel (Patriot) was “xenophobic and racist”. Earlier, the politician from Rio Grande do Sul asked businessmen in the region not to hire “those people upstairs”in reference to workers from Bahia.

“Today, a councilor from Rio Grande do Sul defended slave labor in the state’s wineries and was even xenophobic and racist towards baianas and baianos. I vehemently repudiate the apology for slavery and I will not allow anyone from the Northeast or Bahia to be treated with prejudice or resentment.”, wrote the governor in the twitter.

“It is inhuman, shameful and unacceptable to see that there are Brazilians capable of defending human cruelty. I determined, therefore, the adoption of appropriate measures so that the councilor is held accountable for his speech”, he completed.

Read the full post:

Earlier, in a speech at the City Council of Caxias do Sul, Fantinel minimized the repercussions of an operation by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) which, since Wednesday (Feb 22), has rescued 206 workers in a situation similar to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves (RS), 41 km from Caxias do Sul.

The councilor said that the events were “exaggerated and mediatic”.

“Farmers, Producers [rurais]agricultural companies that are currently accompanying me, I will give you some advice: do not hire those people from above”, he declared. He advised businessmen to hire Argentines, because, according to him, they are “clean, hardworking, correct, keep the hours and keep the house clean”.

Fantinel added that the “unique culture” from Bahia is “to live on the beach playing the drum.

Watch (2min32s):

According to the PRF, winery employees “they were caught in degrading conditions”. Pedro Augusto Santana, 45, responsible for the company that offered labor to wineries in the Serra Gaúcha region, was arrested, but released after paying bail.

The PRF reached the businessman because 3 workers managed to escape from a lodging where they were kept against their will and reported the irregularities.

Officials were recruited in their home states. Most were from Bahia.

The Aurora, Cooperativa Garibaldi and Salton wineries, which hired the services of Pedro’s company, said in a statement that they were unaware of the irregularities.