The governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), confirmed the negotiation of the Lula government with the Chinese automaker BYD for the resumption of the former Ford factory in Camaçari (BA). “Here comes the resumption of industrial development in our Northeast! The Lula government is negotiating the installation of the Chinese automaker BYD, where the former Ford factory operated, in Camaçari. Lula is going to visit China and discuss the installation. We are in the crowd!”, wrote Rodrigues in a publication on his official Twitter account.

The Camaçari plant was deactivated by Ford in early 2021, amid the closure of its productive activities in the country.

Since last year, rumors have pointed out that the Chinese automaker BYD, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric cars, was interested in the unit in Bahia.

On Saturday, the 25th, the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, also reported on the official network that the government said that the government is negotiating the reopening of the plant.