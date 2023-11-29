“How much do we earn from this?” he asked; Wilson Lima states that he will meet with company representatives at COP28

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil), said this Wednesday (29.nov.2023) that he will meet with members of Amazon in an attempt to “close partnerships” with the company because of the name of the North American technology multinational. According to him, the company uses the name of the State of Amazonas and the Amazon rainforest.

“How much do we make from this?”asked Lima during an interview with Amazonas newspaper. He states that this is one of the questions he will ask during COP28 (2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change), held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The state governor also said that the project will be launched at the event Amazon 2030 –initiative by Brazilian researchers to create a sustainable development plan for the Brazilian Amazon.

According to the website About Amazon, the name of the company is related to the Amazon River. At the beginning of the internet, search engines showed results in alphabetical order. In a search for names that start with the letter A in the dictionary, Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, found a reference to the river. The website states that the businessman “I wanted your bookstore to be the biggest and with the most extensive portfolio in the world” like the Brazilian river.