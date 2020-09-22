Governor of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko switched to remote operation after a positive coronavirus test. This was announced by the regional government on Tuesday, September 22.

All face-to-face meetings of the head of the region have been canceled for the next 10-14 days. Tomenko is undergoing outpatient treatment at home and is in touch with the government and authorities, the government said in a Telegram channel.

The governor appealed to the residents of the region with an appeal to take care of themselves and loved ones and to observe precautions.

In June, Tomenko had to self-isolate after discovering the coronavirus from several officials with whom he regularly interacted.

On September 21, the head of Tuva, Shoiban Kara-ool, who had recovered from the coronavirus, began work. The first time he was ill in May. Then, besides him, several other people from the local administration were in the hospital.

As of September 21, 1 109 595 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia, of which 19 489 were deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 911,973 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

