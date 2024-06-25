Paulo Dantas (MDB) and the former mayor of Batalha (AL) were together for 27 years; the breakup was communicated on social media

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), announced this Monday (June 24, 2024) the end of his marriage with the former mayor of Batalha (AL) Marina Dantas. The information was confirmed by the head of the state Executive in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The two had been together for 27 years. According to Dantas, the breakup was decided consensually.

“Marina and I decided to consensually end our 27-year relationship today. Together, we had a very happy life with so many achievements, with two beautiful daughters and, soon, a grandson. I ask that you respect our privacy and may God take care of us all”, declared the governor.