The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, said that the operation of the writer Zakhar Prilepin was normal and stable.

“About the operation of Zakhar. Everything is regular and stable. It was a long, high-tech operation for osteosynthesis of the leg bones,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on May 13.

The governor added that the operation was carried out simultaneously by four surgeons. He also thanked the whole team that helps in the restoration of the writer.

Along with this, Nikitin said that Prilepin regained consciousness on the evening of May 12, and the next day he was already “in a good and cheerful mood.”

Earlier in the day, the writer’s press office stated that Prilepin was put into medical sleep for a smooth recovery from anesthesia after the successful completion of the second stage of the operation on his legs, which lasted 4.5 hours.

The first stage of the operation, during which devices for external fixation of fractures were installed, was carried out by the doctors immediately on the day of the terrorist attack against him, on May 6.

It took place in the Nizhny Novgorod region – an Audi Q7 car in which Prilepin was driving was blown up there. Behind the wheel was his colleague Alexander Shubin, who died as a result of an emergency.

As a result of the explosion, the writer was diagnosed with a severe concomitant injury, a mine-explosive wound, a contusion of both lungs, as well as numerous fractures and bruises.

Alexander Permyakov, accused of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, was detained on the same day. The man said that he acted on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine. On the road along the path of the writer’s car, he planted an explosive device, which he set off remotely.

On May 8, the Semenovsky District Court in the Nizhny Novgorod Region chose Permyakova as a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The suspect will remain under arrest for two months.

The man was charged under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Terrorist act” and Art. 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illicit trafficking in weapons.”

On May 11, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, added that the accused had accomplices, their identities are being established.