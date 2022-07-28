Los Mochis, Sinaloa.-The FSinaloense CFE Users does not take his finger off the line and exhorted the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya to ‘pull up his pants’ and ask for the 1F rate for the 18 municipalities of the state.

William PadillaMontieHe, president of the organization, insisted that keeping Sinaloa without this rate continues to cost the State Government more than 500 million pesos a year.

“The problem is that the governor does not tuck in his pants and asks the president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) that we have the 1F rate throughout the state, so that the state saves more than 500 million pesos a year that it takes away Treasury charged to CFE for paying the difference between 1E and 1F,” he claimed.

“So, that is hurting the state’s finances, because with those more than 500 million pesos, how many more works could the government do?” he added.

He explained that only the cities of Los Mochis, Guasave and Culiacán access the 1F rate through this agreement, while the rest of the state has the 1E rate.

The social fighter argued that Sinaloa meets the requirements to have the 1F rate, and called on business and civil society organizations to join forces and demand that the governor request it.

“The law says that in order to access the 1F rate we have to have an average of 33 degrees Celsius for at least two months, and we more than cover it!” he said.

He claimed that in Tabasco, the place of origin of President López Obrador, the CFE has forgiven more than 11 billion pesos to delinquent users and has also granted him the lowest rate in the country.

“We cannot ask for the rate that they give to Tabasco, because the president is not from here (laughing), but we do ask that it be the 1F rate for the entire state, so that the Treasury no longer takes from us Sinaloans those more than 500 million pesos,” he said.

And he recalled that in 2021 they had a virtual meeting with officials from the Energy Regulatory Commission, and after two hours of pressuring them, they ended up telling them that only the president could grant that rate.