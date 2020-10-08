Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. CP Joshi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot mourned the demise of Lok Janshakti Party Patron and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday. Union minister Paswan died on Thursday.



Governor Mishra tweeted condolences, “The sad news of the sudden demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was received, he will always be remembered for his social and public welfare work.”

Assembly Speaker Dr. Joshi and Chief Minister Gehlot condoled the death of Paswan and expressed condolences to his bereaved family members. Former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot tweeted condolences that Paswan’s contribution to the upliftment of the underprivileged will always be remembered.