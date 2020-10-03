Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar targeted the Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal and said that the corridors of power will have to be sanitized. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said that the basic principle of democracy is clean elections. We have to make our state a non-violent province.

The governor said, “We should remember this day. We have to make our province a non-violent province. Our image has become that whenever there is an election here, it will be killed. It should not be. The basic principle of democracy is clean election and fearless election. Administration and politics should remain neutral. Today, we should take a pledge that in the corridors of power, we cannot think that anyone should go behind whom there is no legal basis. The corridors of power have to be sanitized. “

#WATCH: We have to make our state non-violent … The core principle of democracy is clean election, fearless voting … & administration should remain politically neutral … We have to sanitize the power corridors: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (2.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/4qaoXYsASr – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Earlier, the Governor requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via Twitter to take a pledge to promote peace with him and renounce violence. Dhankhar has tweeted, “Tribute to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His holy thoughts on non-violence inspire humanity. Mamata Banerjee .. Bapu’s ideals continue to help us maintain a prosperous and democratic environment. Let us pledge to renounce violence and promote peace. “He told the police and administration to” act like public servants, not like political activists. “

Assembly elections in West Bengal are to be held in April-May 2021. Reacting to the Governor’s message, Vratya Basu, a minister in the Trinamool government, said that he was behaving like a spokesperson for a particular party. Basu said that he is converting the post of Governor to “Nirvajpal”.

