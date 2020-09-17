West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has once again targeted the Mamta government. He said that I cannot see democracy in West Bengal in danger. I cannot tolerate human rights violations. Police work is a matter of concern. He said that I thank the general policemen but the decision makers at the top are forcing them to do political work.

The governor said that I think the administration and police cannot do political work, they can only be servants of the public. He has said that if anyone feels that nothing can happen to him, then he has a big misunderstanding. The law is always on them. It is my duty to protect the law.

Earlier last month, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been put on surveillance and the move is going to reduce the sanctity of the institution. In the past year, after stressing several issues with the TMC government, the governor had said that the state was in chaos. Dhankar said in the press conference, “I want to tell you that the Raj Bhavan is on surveillance.” This is going to reduce the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its purity. ”

A day earlier on the occasion of Independence Day, Dhankhar criticized him for his absence from the traditional ceremony at Raj Bhavan in the evening. The governor had said that he was ‘shocked’ by Banerjee’s absence at the ceremony and had no words to say anything about it.