Alexander Gusev reported two victims after the fall of a drone in Voronezh

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on Belinsky Street in Voronezh. This was announced on Friday, June 9, by the governor of the Russian border region Alexander Gusev in his Telegram-channel.

“According to preliminary data, a UAV crashed on Belinsky Street in Voronezh,” Gusev said, adding that special services were working at the scene.

According to the governor, as a result of the incident, two people were injured and are receiving medical care.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Shot reported that a drone with explosives was shot down by an air defense system. According to the channel, the fallen drone crashed into a residential building.