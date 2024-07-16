Head of Voronezh Region: One Person Injured in Night Drone Attack

One person was injured in a nighttime drone attack on the Voronezh Region. Governor Alexander Gusev gave details of the drone’s interception in the skies over the region. Telegram.

According to Gusev, as a result of the drone debris falling, a resident of the Podgorensky settlement received a cut wound to his right forearm. In addition, the glazing in several houses was damaged – the people living in them were temporarily placed in a shelter.

As a result of the drone fragments falling, the power and gas supply was also disrupted. The power supply has already been restored, Gusev emphasized. An assessment commission has been created in the settlement to establish the exact extent of the damage.

On the night of July 16, Ukrainian troops attacked five Russian regions, one of which was the Voronezh region. According to the military department, one drone was intercepted in the skies over the region.

The most massive strike by Ukrainian troops was carried out on the Rostov region, neighboring Voronezh, where nine drones were shot down.