The governor of the Venezuelan state of Táchira – which borders Colombia -, Laidy Gómez, denounced this Tuesday (5) that the border with the neighboring country remains closed, although the government announced the opening of the crossing to the commercial transit. “There is only passage for humanitarian cases determined at the discretion of the officers of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, military police) on duty on the bridge,” said Gómez on Twitter.

On Monday (4), Freddy Bernal, the “protector” of the state of Tachira – a position parallel to that of governor appointed by the Executive in the regions administered by the opposition -, said on the same social network that the removal of containers on bridges was starting, in order to initiate a “gradual and biosafe trade opening across the Colombian border”. Bernal did not specify when the work will be completed so that the border is fully open and can function 100%.

However, Gómez criticized Bernal for bragging about being responsible for removing the containers that have blocked the passage of binational bridges since 2019 and for celebrating as his own triumph. “Don’t confuse duties with kindnesses because the least you could do if you put them in, as an employee of (Nicolás) Maduro, was remove them,” said Gómez.

The border was closed to vehicles in August 2015 by order of Caracas. The movement of people was suspended after the break in relations decided by Maduro on February 23, 2019, when opposition leader Juan Guaidó tried to enter with a caravan of humanitarian aid from Cúcuta.

The governor added that, with the closure in 2019, there were human losses because people were “forced” to cross the Táchira River and economic losses due to the closing of the state’s customs. According to her, the announcement of the commercial opening on Monday generated expectations that were later frustrated.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, informed that as of this Tuesday, Venezuela would open the border with Colombia, in the state of Táchira, where the main crossing with the neighboring country is located. .