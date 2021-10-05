<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05173219\/venezuela-colombia-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05173219\/venezuela-colombia-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05173219\/venezuela-colombia-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05173219\/venezuela-colombia-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05173219\/venezuela-colombia-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/10\/05173219\/venezuela-colombia-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Workers removed containers on the bridge connecting the two countries on Monday<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/Mario Caicedo<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The governor of the Venezuelan state of T\u00e1chira - which borders Colombia -, Laidy G\u00f3mez, denounced this Tuesday (5) that the border with the neighboring country remains closed, although the government announced the opening of the crossing to the commercial transit. "There is only passage for humanitarian cases determined at the discretion of the officers of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, military police) on duty on the bridge," said G\u00f3mez on Twitter.<\/p><p tabindex="0">On Monday (4), Freddy Bernal, the "protector" of the state of Tachira - a position parallel to that of governor appointed by the Executive in the regions administered by the opposition -, said on the same social network that the removal of containers on bridges was starting, in order to initiate a \u201cgradual and biosafe trade opening across the Colombian border\u201d. Bernal did not specify when the work will be completed so that the border is fully open and can function 100%.<\/p><p tabindex="0">However, G\u00f3mez criticized Bernal for bragging about being responsible for removing the containers that have blocked the passage of binational bridges since 2019 and for celebrating as his own triumph. \u201cDon't confuse duties with kindnesses because the least you could do if you put them in, as an employee of (Nicol\u00e1s) Maduro, was remove them,\u201d said G\u00f3mez.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The border was closed to vehicles in August 2015 by order of Caracas. The movement of people was suspended after the break in relations decided by Maduro on February 23, 2019, when opposition leader Juan Guaid\u00f3 tried to enter with a caravan of humanitarian aid from C\u00facuta.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The governor added that, with the closure in 2019, there were human losses because people were \u201cforced\u201d to cross the T\u00e1chira River and economic losses due to the closing of the state's customs. According to her, the announcement of the commercial opening on Monday generated expectations that were later frustrated.<\/p><p tabindex="0">On Monday, the Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodr\u00edguez, informed that as of this Tuesday, Venezuela would open the border with Colombia, in the state of T\u00e1chira, where the main crossing with the neighboring country is located. .<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n
